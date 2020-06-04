Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12366 CHANDLER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12366 CHANDLER
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:27 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12366 CHANDLER
12366 Chandler Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12366 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12366 CHANDLER have any available units?
12366 CHANDLER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 12366 CHANDLER currently offering any rent specials?
12366 CHANDLER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12366 CHANDLER pet-friendly?
No, 12366 CHANDLER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 12366 CHANDLER offer parking?
Yes, 12366 CHANDLER offers parking.
Does 12366 CHANDLER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12366 CHANDLER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12366 CHANDLER have a pool?
No, 12366 CHANDLER does not have a pool.
Does 12366 CHANDLER have accessible units?
No, 12366 CHANDLER does not have accessible units.
Does 12366 CHANDLER have units with dishwashers?
No, 12366 CHANDLER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12366 CHANDLER have units with air conditioning?
No, 12366 CHANDLER does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College