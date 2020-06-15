Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1236 W SUNSET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1236 W SUNSET
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:32 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1236 W SUNSET
1236 Sunset Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1236 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1236 W SUNSET have any available units?
1236 W SUNSET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1236 W SUNSET currently offering any rent specials?
1236 W SUNSET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 W SUNSET pet-friendly?
No, 1236 W SUNSET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1236 W SUNSET offer parking?
Yes, 1236 W SUNSET offers parking.
Does 1236 W SUNSET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 W SUNSET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 W SUNSET have a pool?
No, 1236 W SUNSET does not have a pool.
Does 1236 W SUNSET have accessible units?
No, 1236 W SUNSET does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 W SUNSET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 W SUNSET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 W SUNSET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1236 W SUNSET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College