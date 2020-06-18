All apartments in Los Angeles
12358 SONOMA Drive
Last updated May 25 2019 at 9:55 AM

12358 SONOMA Drive

12358 W Sonoma Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12358 W Sonoma Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Modern 2004 Built open floor plan 2 story home ,large & bright ,high ceilings living and dinning combo in this 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath with attached 2 car garage . Open nice sizi kitchen .Large master suite with walk in closet and large private master bath,laundry room/hook up in second floor next to the bedrooms(All bedrooms are upstair). Nice paved backyard ,quite complex,close to shoppings,restaurants & freeways,great location just minutes away from freeway 210 ,118 & 5 ,guest parking in the complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12358 SONOMA Drive have any available units?
12358 SONOMA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12358 SONOMA Drive have?
Some of 12358 SONOMA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12358 SONOMA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12358 SONOMA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12358 SONOMA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12358 SONOMA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12358 SONOMA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12358 SONOMA Drive offers parking.
Does 12358 SONOMA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12358 SONOMA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12358 SONOMA Drive have a pool?
No, 12358 SONOMA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12358 SONOMA Drive have accessible units?
No, 12358 SONOMA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12358 SONOMA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12358 SONOMA Drive has units with dishwashers.
