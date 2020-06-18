12358 SONOMA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Modern 2004 Built open floor plan 2 story home ,large & bright ,high ceilings living and dinning combo in this 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath with attached 2 car garage . Open nice sizi kitchen .Large master suite with walk in closet and large private master bath,laundry room/hook up in second floor next to the bedrooms(All bedrooms are upstair). Nice paved backyard ,quite complex,close to shoppings,restaurants & freeways,great location just minutes away from freeway 210 ,118 & 5 ,guest parking in the complex.