Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

1235 Granville Ave. #106

1235 Granville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1235 Granville Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Prime Westside Location - Open gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances. Living room features fireplace and opens to a balcony. Master bedroom w/en-suite luxurious bathroom and walk-in closet. Wood floors, High ceilings, Recessed lighting. - Washer/Dryer conveniently located inside unit. Common area rooftop deck w/ ocean n 360 views- 2 parking spaces + guest parking. luxury living, Brentwood adjacent location. Secure Building/Phone Entry System. Very close to exceptional restaurants, bars, grocery and transit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5287076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 Granville Ave. #106 have any available units?
1235 Granville Ave. #106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 Granville Ave. #106 have?
Some of 1235 Granville Ave. #106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 Granville Ave. #106 currently offering any rent specials?
1235 Granville Ave. #106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 Granville Ave. #106 pet-friendly?
No, 1235 Granville Ave. #106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1235 Granville Ave. #106 offer parking?
Yes, 1235 Granville Ave. #106 offers parking.
Does 1235 Granville Ave. #106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1235 Granville Ave. #106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 Granville Ave. #106 have a pool?
No, 1235 Granville Ave. #106 does not have a pool.
Does 1235 Granville Ave. #106 have accessible units?
No, 1235 Granville Ave. #106 does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 Granville Ave. #106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 Granville Ave. #106 does not have units with dishwashers.

