1235 Granville Ave. #106

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

Spacious 3 Bedroom in Prime Westside Location - Open gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances. Living room features fireplace and opens to a balcony. Master bedroom w/en-suite luxurious bathroom and walk-in closet. Wood floors, High ceilings, Recessed lighting. - Washer/Dryer conveniently located inside unit. Common area rooftop deck w/ ocean n 360 views- 2 parking spaces + guest parking. luxury living, Brentwood adjacent location. Secure Building/Phone Entry System. Very close to exceptional restaurants, bars, grocery and transit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5287076)