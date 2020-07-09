All apartments in Los Angeles
1234 Wilshire Boulevard
1234 Wilshire Boulevard

1234 Wilshire Boulevard · (818) 477-7919
Location

1234 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
sauna
yoga
Located in Downtown LA, this beautiful Vero condominium offers you a luxurious lifestyle with well-equipped & first-class amenities, easy access to 110, 10 & 101 freeways and only minutes away from Staples Center, LA Live, Target, restaurants, bars, hospital, and hotels. This one bed, one bath spacious unit of 830 sq.ft. comes with nice hardwood floor throughout, modern style kitchen with cornerstone counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. This complex offers first-class amenities such as heated swimming pool, hot-tub, dry sauna, large fitness center, yoga studio with showers, 24-hour security, onsite management, and retail shops . The unit also includes 2-tandem reserved parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Wilshire Boulevard have any available units?
1234 Wilshire Boulevard has a unit available for $2,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 Wilshire Boulevard have?
Some of 1234 Wilshire Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 Wilshire Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Wilshire Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Wilshire Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1234 Wilshire Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1234 Wilshire Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1234 Wilshire Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1234 Wilshire Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Wilshire Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1234 Wilshire Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1234 Wilshire Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1234 Wilshire Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Wilshire Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 Wilshire Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
