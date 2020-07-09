1234 Wilshire Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors parking stainless steel gym pool yoga

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool sauna yoga

Located in Downtown LA, this beautiful Vero condominium offers you a luxurious lifestyle with well-equipped & first-class amenities, easy access to 110, 10 & 101 freeways and only minutes away from Staples Center, LA Live, Target, restaurants, bars, hospital, and hotels. This one bed, one bath spacious unit of 830 sq.ft. comes with nice hardwood floor throughout, modern style kitchen with cornerstone counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. This complex offers first-class amenities such as heated swimming pool, hot-tub, dry sauna, large fitness center, yoga studio with showers, 24-hour security, onsite management, and retail shops . The unit also includes 2-tandem reserved parking spaces.