All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1234 N Berendo St 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1234 N Berendo St 10
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

1234 N Berendo St 10

1234 North Berendo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1234 North Berendo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Berendo Apartments - Property Id: 148238

Awesome Studio Available
1234 N Berendo St, Los Angeles, CA 90029

Virtual Tour:
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1Modhejbkx/

Apartment Features:
-Appliance included.
-Great Storage Space.
-Vinyl Plank Wood Inspired Flooring
-Heating is Forced Air
Cats Ok with additional pet deposit and monthly pet fee
-Size and Breed Restrictions apply.
-Close Proximity to Public Transportation
-12 Month Lease Option only
-Street Permit Parking by LDOT

Ernest-323-639-3006
CalBRE# 02034509

abc123, hollywood, studio, los angeles
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148238p
Property Id 148238

(RLNE5158538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 N Berendo St 10 have any available units?
1234 N Berendo St 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 N Berendo St 10 have?
Some of 1234 N Berendo St 10's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 N Berendo St 10 currently offering any rent specials?
1234 N Berendo St 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 N Berendo St 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 N Berendo St 10 is pet friendly.
Does 1234 N Berendo St 10 offer parking?
Yes, 1234 N Berendo St 10 offers parking.
Does 1234 N Berendo St 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 N Berendo St 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 N Berendo St 10 have a pool?
No, 1234 N Berendo St 10 does not have a pool.
Does 1234 N Berendo St 10 have accessible units?
No, 1234 N Berendo St 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 N Berendo St 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 N Berendo St 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College