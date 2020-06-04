1234 N Berendo St 10

Amenities
Berendo Apartments - Property Id: 148238
Awesome Studio Available
1234 N Berendo St, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Virtual Tour:
https://www.instagram.com/p/B1Modhejbkx/
Apartment Features:
-Appliance included.
-Great Storage Space.
-Vinyl Plank Wood Inspired Flooring
-Heating is Forced Air
Cats Ok with additional pet deposit and monthly pet fee
-Size and Breed Restrictions apply.
-Close Proximity to Public Transportation
-12 Month Lease Option only
-Street Permit Parking by LDOT
Ernest-323-639-3006
CalBRE# 02034509
