1234 Berendo Ave 5

1234 Berendo - Property Id: 299087
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Bungalow Apartment
Gorgeous Layout
1234 N Berendo St, Los Angeles, CA 90029
$1745
Deposit 1 Month based on credit
Tenants pay utilities
Apartment Features:
-Appliances included.
-Great Storage Space.
-Vinyl Plank Wood Inspired Flooring
-Wall heater
-Approx: 600 Sq.ft.
Cats Ok with additional pet deposit and monthly pet fee
-Size and Breed Restrictions apply.
-Close Proximity to Public Transportation
-12 Month Lease Option only
-Street Permit Parking by LDOT
Ernest-323-639-3006
CalBRE# 02034509
Property Id 299087
