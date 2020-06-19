All apartments in Los Angeles
1234 Berendo Ave 5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1234 Berendo Ave 5

1234 Berendo Street · (323) 639-3006
Location

1234 Berendo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,745

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1234 Berendo - Property Id: 299087

Beautiful 1 Bedroom Bungalow Apartment
Gorgeous Layout
1234 N Berendo St, Los Angeles, CA 90029
$1745
Deposit 1 Month based on credit
Tenants pay utilities

Apartment Features:
-Appliances included.
-Great Storage Space.
-Vinyl Plank Wood Inspired Flooring
-Wall heater
-Approx: 600 Sq.ft.
Cats Ok with additional pet deposit and monthly pet fee
-Size and Breed Restrictions apply.
-Close Proximity to Public Transportation
-12 Month Lease Option only
-Street Permit Parking by LDOT

Ernest-323-639-3006
CalBRE# 02034509

abc123, hollywood, studio, 1 bedroom los angeles
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299087
Property Id 299087

(RLNE5849740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Berendo Ave 5 have any available units?
1234 Berendo Ave 5 has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 Berendo Ave 5 have?
Some of 1234 Berendo Ave 5's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 Berendo Ave 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Berendo Ave 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Berendo Ave 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1234 Berendo Ave 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1234 Berendo Ave 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1234 Berendo Ave 5 does offer parking.
Does 1234 Berendo Ave 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 Berendo Ave 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Berendo Ave 5 have a pool?
No, 1234 Berendo Ave 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1234 Berendo Ave 5 have accessible units?
No, 1234 Berendo Ave 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Berendo Ave 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 Berendo Ave 5 has units with dishwashers.
