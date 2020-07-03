Amenities
1234 1/2 N Gower St - Property Id: 159285
Luxury 2018 build, move in ready. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms comprising of 1400sqf of living space spread over a spacious three floors, making this townhouse a private haven. Features include Central Air Conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances (refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher), wood flooring throughout, and a WASHER/DRYER included. Other desirable qualities that elevate this property include the high-ceiling living room which compliment natural lighting, imported custom mosaic back-splash, and high-end finishes on the kitchen cabinets. Two car parking.
