Los Angeles, CA
12330 MILBANK Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:22 AM

12330 MILBANK Street

12330 Milbank Street · No Longer Available
Location

12330 Milbank Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location in Studio City. Lovely traditional home for lease features 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Kitchen with built-ins and breakfast nook. Formal dining room. Living room with fireplace. Family room with built-in bookcases and an additional fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. Private and fenced backyard with patio. 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12330 MILBANK Street have any available units?
12330 MILBANK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12330 MILBANK Street have?
Some of 12330 MILBANK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12330 MILBANK Street currently offering any rent specials?
12330 MILBANK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12330 MILBANK Street pet-friendly?
No, 12330 MILBANK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12330 MILBANK Street offer parking?
Yes, 12330 MILBANK Street offers parking.
Does 12330 MILBANK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12330 MILBANK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12330 MILBANK Street have a pool?
No, 12330 MILBANK Street does not have a pool.
Does 12330 MILBANK Street have accessible units?
No, 12330 MILBANK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12330 MILBANK Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12330 MILBANK Street does not have units with dishwashers.
