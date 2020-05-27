12330 Milbank Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604 Studio City
Great location in Studio City. Lovely traditional home for lease features 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Kitchen with built-ins and breakfast nook. Formal dining room. Living room with fireplace. Family room with built-in bookcases and an additional fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout. Private and fenced backyard with patio. 2-car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
