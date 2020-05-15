All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
12324 COVELLO Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12324 COVELLO Street

12324 Covello Street · No Longer Available
Location

12324 Covello Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family house style in very quiet area, own Front & Backyard, attached two cars garage, laminate wood flooring, central AC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12324 COVELLO Street have any available units?
12324 COVELLO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12324 COVELLO Street have?
Some of 12324 COVELLO Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12324 COVELLO Street currently offering any rent specials?
12324 COVELLO Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12324 COVELLO Street pet-friendly?
No, 12324 COVELLO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12324 COVELLO Street offer parking?
Yes, 12324 COVELLO Street does offer parking.
Does 12324 COVELLO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12324 COVELLO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12324 COVELLO Street have a pool?
No, 12324 COVELLO Street does not have a pool.
Does 12324 COVELLO Street have accessible units?
No, 12324 COVELLO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12324 COVELLO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12324 COVELLO Street has units with dishwashers.
