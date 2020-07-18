All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

12311 MARINE STREET

12311 Marine Street · No Longer Available
Location

12311 Marine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 09/01/19 Guest House in garden atmosphere. Mar Vista - Property Id: 147828

Smaller, One BR GUEST APT. In Lovely Floral set-
ting. Furnished/semi-furnished, with oven and fridge.
W/some views and ocean breezes.
Private ingress/egress. Secure, upscale neigh-
borhood. Small adjoining back yard. Near Airport Park, Mar Vista (Bundy near National).
Cul-de-sac street parking..
15 minutes to UCLA, 10 minutes to ocean, 20 to
Downtown L.A.
310) 391 - 8646 (Hal)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147828p
Property Id 147828

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5096892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12311 MARINE STREET have any available units?
12311 MARINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12311 MARINE STREET have?
Some of 12311 MARINE STREET's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12311 MARINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
12311 MARINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12311 MARINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 12311 MARINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12311 MARINE STREET offer parking?
No, 12311 MARINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 12311 MARINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12311 MARINE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12311 MARINE STREET have a pool?
No, 12311 MARINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 12311 MARINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 12311 MARINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 12311 MARINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12311 MARINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
