Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2

1230 South Sherbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1230 South Sherbourne Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
DESIGN NOTES * Newly renovated 1st Floor unit, 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with an abundance of natural light * Hardwood floors * All new state of the art, stainless steel appliances * Parking for 1 car * Granite counter-tops, open kitchen, spacious open dining and living room layout * Plenty of closet space * On-site laundry NEIGHBORHOOD SUMMARY * Beverly Hills adjacent * Quiet and safe at any time of day * Easy access and minutes away to Olympic, Wilshire, 10 and 405 Freeways * Walking distance to grocery stores, banks, La Cienega park, Cedars Sinai and famous shopping destinations

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2 have any available units?
1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2 have?
Some of 1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2 offers parking.
Does 1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2 have a pool?
No, 1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2 have accessible units?
No, 1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2 has units with dishwashers.
