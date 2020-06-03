All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 123 South Catalina Street - 313.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
123 South Catalina Street - 313
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

123 South Catalina Street - 313

123 South Catalina Street · (213) 604-6359
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

123 South Catalina Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,485

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful fully remodeled modern Studio + 1 Bathroom. Unit has hardwood floors throughout,granite kitchen countertop, dishwasher Stainless Steel appliances (stove & Refrigerador) tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, balcony, A/C & Heating gated parking and on site laundry room

Link to Virtual Tour (Photos may differ slightly from actual unit):
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vUEP51WLX2A&brand=0
Beautiful Building Located on Catalina Street between 1st and 3rd. Koreatown area. Only a few blocks away from the heart of Koreatown!
Easy commute to Larchmont Village, The Grove, Hollywood, Downtown LA, LACC, Loyola Law School, and USC!
Near public transportation lines and 101 Freeway!

Building has an on-site Manager, Laundry Facility, Gated Parking, Elevator, and Courtyard Area.

- Jons Market Place
- Vons
- Ralphs
- Starbucks & Java Twist
- Seafood City Supermarket
- Wilshire/Vermont Station
- Us Post Office

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 South Catalina Street - 313 have any available units?
123 South Catalina Street - 313 has a unit available for $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 South Catalina Street - 313 have?
Some of 123 South Catalina Street - 313's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 South Catalina Street - 313 currently offering any rent specials?
123 South Catalina Street - 313 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 South Catalina Street - 313 pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 South Catalina Street - 313 is pet friendly.
Does 123 South Catalina Street - 313 offer parking?
Yes, 123 South Catalina Street - 313 offers parking.
Does 123 South Catalina Street - 313 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 South Catalina Street - 313 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 South Catalina Street - 313 have a pool?
No, 123 South Catalina Street - 313 does not have a pool.
Does 123 South Catalina Street - 313 have accessible units?
No, 123 South Catalina Street - 313 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 South Catalina Street - 313 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 South Catalina Street - 313 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 123 South Catalina Street - 313?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity