123 South Catalina Street - 313

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking

Beautiful fully remodeled modern Studio + 1 Bathroom. Unit has hardwood floors throughout,granite kitchen countertop, dishwasher Stainless Steel appliances (stove & Refrigerador) tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, balcony, A/C & Heating gated parking and on site laundry room



Link to Virtual Tour (Photos may differ slightly from actual unit):

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vUEP51WLX2A&brand=0

Beautiful Building Located on Catalina Street between 1st and 3rd. Koreatown area. Only a few blocks away from the heart of Koreatown!

Easy commute to Larchmont Village, The Grove, Hollywood, Downtown LA, LACC, Loyola Law School, and USC!

Near public transportation lines and 101 Freeway!



Building has an on-site Manager, Laundry Facility, Gated Parking, Elevator, and Courtyard Area.



- Jons Market Place

- Vons

- Ralphs

- Starbucks & Java Twist

- Seafood City Supermarket

- Wilshire/Vermont Station

- Us Post Office