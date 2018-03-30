123 S. Catalina

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking elevator courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking

Single, front, balcony

Beautiful Building Located on Catalina Street between 1st and 3rd.

Mid-Wilshire/Koreatown area. Only a few blocks away from the heart of Koreatown!

Easy commute to Larchmont Village, The Grove, Hollywood, Downtown LA, LACC, Loyola Law School, and USC!

Near public transportation lines and 101 Freeway!



Building has an on-site Manager, Laundry Facility, Gated Parking, Elevator, and Courtyard Area.



- Jons Market Place

- Vons

- Ralphs

- Starbucks & Java Twist

- Seafood City Supermarket

- Wilshire/Vermont Station

- Us Post Office