Last updated May 21 2019 at 3:55 AM

123 S. Catalina

123 S Catalina St · No Longer Available
Location

123 S Catalina St, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
elevator
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Single, front, balcony
Beautiful Building Located on Catalina Street between 1st and 3rd.
Mid-Wilshire/Koreatown area. Only a few blocks away from the heart of Koreatown!
Easy commute to Larchmont Village, The Grove, Hollywood, Downtown LA, LACC, Loyola Law School, and USC!
Near public transportation lines and 101 Freeway!

Building has an on-site Manager, Laundry Facility, Gated Parking, Elevator, and Courtyard Area.

- Jons Market Place
- Vons
- Ralphs
- Starbucks & Java Twist
- Seafood City Supermarket
- Wilshire/Vermont Station
- Us Post Office

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

