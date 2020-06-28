All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
123 No. Swall Drive - 103
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:36 PM

123 No. Swall Drive - 103

123 N Swall Dr · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Mid-City West
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

123 N Swall Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 Bedroom 1 Bath; New floors, New paint, New light fixtures, Newly remodeled bathroom; Stove; Refrigerator;Blinds; No A/C, No laundry, Street Parking Only. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED
$2000 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 have any available units?
123 No. Swall Drive - 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 have?
Some of 123 No. Swall Drive - 103's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 currently offering any rent specials?
123 No. Swall Drive - 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 pet-friendly?
No, 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 offer parking?
No, 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 does not offer parking.
Does 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 have a pool?
No, 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 does not have a pool.
Does 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 have accessible units?
No, 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
