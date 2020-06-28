Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 123 No. Swall Drive - 103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
123 No. Swall Drive - 103
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:36 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
123 No. Swall Drive - 103
123 N Swall Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
123 N Swall Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West
Amenities
on-site laundry
all utils included
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 Bedroom 1 Bath; New floors, New paint, New light fixtures, Newly remodeled bathroom; Stove; Refrigerator;Blinds; No A/C, No laundry, Street Parking Only. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED
$2000 a month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 have any available units?
123 No. Swall Drive - 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 have?
Some of 123 No. Swall Drive - 103's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 currently offering any rent specials?
123 No. Swall Drive - 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 pet-friendly?
No, 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 offer parking?
No, 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 does not offer parking.
Does 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 have a pool?
No, 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 does not have a pool.
Does 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 have accessible units?
No, 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 No. Swall Drive - 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College