All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 123 N. Kings Rd #6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
123 N. Kings Rd #6
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

123 N. Kings Rd #6

123 N Kings Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

123 N Kings Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
123 N. Kings Rd #6 Available 04/01/20 Contemporary Condo With Amazing Views In Heart Of Beverly Grove! - Immaculate, modern, tri-level condo in one of L.A.'s most vibrant neighborhoods! Polished cement and hardwood floors throughout. Open kitchen with spacious Living/Dining area featuring soaring 20-foot ceilings and custom chandelier. Large master bedroom with view of the Hollywood Hills, walk-in closet and spa-style bathroom with separate tub. Spacious furnished roof deck with built-in BBQ, wet bar, and views of the Hills, City and Hollywood Sign. 2 parking spaces.
***AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED****

(RLNE5595904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 N. Kings Rd #6 have any available units?
123 N. Kings Rd #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 N. Kings Rd #6 have?
Some of 123 N. Kings Rd #6's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 N. Kings Rd #6 currently offering any rent specials?
123 N. Kings Rd #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 N. Kings Rd #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 N. Kings Rd #6 is pet friendly.
Does 123 N. Kings Rd #6 offer parking?
Yes, 123 N. Kings Rd #6 offers parking.
Does 123 N. Kings Rd #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 N. Kings Rd #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 N. Kings Rd #6 have a pool?
No, 123 N. Kings Rd #6 does not have a pool.
Does 123 N. Kings Rd #6 have accessible units?
No, 123 N. Kings Rd #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 123 N. Kings Rd #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 N. Kings Rd #6 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College