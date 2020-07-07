Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1228 Stearns Dr
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1228 Stearns Dr
1228 Stearns Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1228 Stearns Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 177444
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177444
Property Id 177444
(RLNE5386442)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1228 Stearns Dr have any available units?
1228 Stearns Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1228 Stearns Dr have?
Some of 1228 Stearns Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1228 Stearns Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Stearns Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Stearns Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228 Stearns Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1228 Stearns Dr offer parking?
No, 1228 Stearns Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1228 Stearns Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 Stearns Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Stearns Dr have a pool?
No, 1228 Stearns Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Stearns Dr have accessible units?
No, 1228 Stearns Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Stearns Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 Stearns Dr has units with dishwashers.
