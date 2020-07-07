All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1228 Stearns Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1228 Stearns Dr
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

1228 Stearns Dr

1228 Stearns Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1228 Stearns Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 177444

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177444
Property Id 177444

(RLNE5386442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Stearns Dr have any available units?
1228 Stearns Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 Stearns Dr have?
Some of 1228 Stearns Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Stearns Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Stearns Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Stearns Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228 Stearns Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1228 Stearns Dr offer parking?
No, 1228 Stearns Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1228 Stearns Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 Stearns Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Stearns Dr have a pool?
No, 1228 Stearns Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Stearns Dr have accessible units?
No, 1228 Stearns Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Stearns Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 Stearns Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College