Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very Spacious All NEW! Kitchen and Bathrooms - Very Spacious 3bed + 2bath In Silverlake! All NEW! Kitchen and Bathrooms, Wood flooring, Tile Flooring, New Counter Tops, Comes With Washer/Dryer, SS Appliances, Plenty Of Parking, Good Closet Space, READY TO MOVE-IN!!! This property is shown by appointment only.



(RLNE4939682)