1224 South Corning Street
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:19 PM
1224 South Corning Street
1224 South Corning Street
No Longer Available
Location
1224 South Corning Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1224 South Corning Street have any available units?
1224 South Corning Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1224 South Corning Street currently offering any rent specials?
1224 South Corning Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 South Corning Street pet-friendly?
No, 1224 South Corning Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1224 South Corning Street offer parking?
No, 1224 South Corning Street does not offer parking.
Does 1224 South Corning Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 South Corning Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 South Corning Street have a pool?
No, 1224 South Corning Street does not have a pool.
Does 1224 South Corning Street have accessible units?
No, 1224 South Corning Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 South Corning Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 South Corning Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 South Corning Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 South Corning Street does not have units with air conditioning.
