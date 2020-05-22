Rent Calculator
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM
12222 Moorpark St
12222 Moorpark Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
12222 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368
(RLNE4022605)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12222 Moorpark St have any available units?
12222 Moorpark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12222 Moorpark St have?
Some of 12222 Moorpark St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12222 Moorpark St currently offering any rent specials?
12222 Moorpark St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12222 Moorpark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12222 Moorpark St is pet friendly.
Does 12222 Moorpark St offer parking?
Yes, 12222 Moorpark St offers parking.
Does 12222 Moorpark St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12222 Moorpark St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12222 Moorpark St have a pool?
No, 12222 Moorpark St does not have a pool.
Does 12222 Moorpark St have accessible units?
No, 12222 Moorpark St does not have accessible units.
Does 12222 Moorpark St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12222 Moorpark St has units with dishwashers.
