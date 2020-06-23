1222 South WESTGATE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Stunning 2 bedroom/2.5 bath unit in heart of Brentwood/West Los Angeles with almost 1700 Sq. Ft. of light and bright living space built in 2001. Spacious and modern open floor plan with a central hall, new wood floors in large living with a working fireplace plus formal dining that can be used as a den/office for flexibility. Fabulous Chef's Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Each bedroom has full master size bathrooms. Extra storage in the unit and a separate outdoor closet. Rare opportunity with 2 outdoor patios/balconies. The unit has inside side by side laundry and 2 assigned parking spaces. The building has secure entry and parking for guests (2 spaces). Luxury Living on the Westside. Easy Access to Santa Monica, Brentwood, Westwood.