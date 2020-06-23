All apartments in Los Angeles
1222 South WESTGATE Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 6:03 AM

1222 South WESTGATE Avenue

1222 South Westgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1222 South Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Stunning 2 bedroom/2.5 bath unit in heart of Brentwood/West Los Angeles with almost 1700 Sq. Ft. of light and bright living space built in 2001. Spacious and modern open floor plan with a central hall, new wood floors in large living with a working fireplace plus formal dining that can be used as a den/office for flexibility. Fabulous Chef's Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Each bedroom has full master size bathrooms. Extra storage in the unit and a separate outdoor closet. Rare opportunity with 2 outdoor patios/balconies. The unit has inside side by side laundry and 2 assigned parking spaces. The building has secure entry and parking for guests (2 spaces). Luxury Living on the Westside. Easy Access to Santa Monica, Brentwood, Westwood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 South WESTGATE Avenue have any available units?
1222 South WESTGATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 South WESTGATE Avenue have?
Some of 1222 South WESTGATE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 South WESTGATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1222 South WESTGATE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 South WESTGATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1222 South WESTGATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1222 South WESTGATE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1222 South WESTGATE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1222 South WESTGATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 South WESTGATE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 South WESTGATE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1222 South WESTGATE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1222 South WESTGATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1222 South WESTGATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 South WESTGATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 South WESTGATE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
