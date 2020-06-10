12209 DUNOON Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill garage

Architectural landmark quadruplex located in a prime residential area & designed by Architect J.R. Davidson. The building has been meticulously restored for quality lifestyle with easy access to local Brentwood amenities and beach areas. Unit offers hardwood floors and private patio plus a fabulous common space with built-in barbeque, large flat screen television, fireplace, and wonderful outdoor seating. This space can be shared by all the tenants or reserved for special occasions as the need arises. Unit 12209 is a one bedroom front unit filled with light & opening to the beautifully landscaped courtyard. Top of the line appliances & one car garage. The building has two one-bedroom units, a 2 bedroom second-floor unit, and a Studio. All units have private outdoor areas. Lease includes Bi-monthly housekeeping service, gardening service & full-time management. Shown by appointment only.