Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12209 DUNOON Lane

12209 Dunoon Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12209 Dunoon Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

Architectural landmark quadruplex located in a prime residential area & designed by Architect J.R. Davidson. The building has been meticulously restored for quality lifestyle with easy access to local Brentwood amenities and beach areas. Unit offers hardwood floors and private patio plus a fabulous common space with built-in barbeque, large flat screen television, fireplace, and wonderful outdoor seating. This space can be shared by all the tenants or reserved for special occasions as the need arises. Unit 12209 is a one bedroom front unit filled with light & opening to the beautifully landscaped courtyard. Top of the line appliances & one car garage. The building has two one-bedroom units, a 2 bedroom second-floor unit, and a Studio. All units have private outdoor areas. Lease includes Bi-monthly housekeeping service, gardening service & full-time management. Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12209 DUNOON Lane have any available units?
12209 DUNOON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12209 DUNOON Lane have?
Some of 12209 DUNOON Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12209 DUNOON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12209 DUNOON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12209 DUNOON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12209 DUNOON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12209 DUNOON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12209 DUNOON Lane offers parking.
Does 12209 DUNOON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12209 DUNOON Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12209 DUNOON Lane have a pool?
No, 12209 DUNOON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12209 DUNOON Lane have accessible units?
No, 12209 DUNOON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12209 DUNOON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12209 DUNOON Lane has units with dishwashers.
