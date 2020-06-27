1220 SMITHWOOD Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine 1931 Spanish 4-plex rarely available in prime Beverlywood locale. This stunning first floor unit is bursting with light and tons of original details like large picture windows, french doors, Juliet balcony, formal dining room, beautiful archways, gorgeous hardwood floors, faux fireplace in living room, high ceilings, charming vintage kitchen, and much much more. This oversized one bedroom unit is spacious with ample closet space, boasts central air and heat, has laundry hook-ups, and a beautifully renovated full bath with separate shower and tub. Detached one car garage, permit parking available on street, and small exterior common area in back perfect for growing some herbs and veggies. Beverly Hills adjacent and walking distance to fabulous restaurants, shops, the Coffee Bean, groceries, etc. Run don't walk!