Los Angeles, CA
1220 SMITHWOOD Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

1220 SMITHWOOD Drive

1220 Smithwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Smithwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pristine 1931 Spanish 4-plex rarely available in prime Beverlywood locale. This stunning first floor unit is bursting with light and tons of original details like large picture windows, french doors, Juliet balcony, formal dining room, beautiful archways, gorgeous hardwood floors, faux fireplace in living room, high ceilings, charming vintage kitchen, and much much more. This oversized one bedroom unit is spacious with ample closet space, boasts central air and heat, has laundry hook-ups, and a beautifully renovated full bath with separate shower and tub. Detached one car garage, permit parking available on street, and small exterior common area in back perfect for growing some herbs and veggies. Beverly Hills adjacent and walking distance to fabulous restaurants, shops, the Coffee Bean, groceries, etc. Run don't walk!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 SMITHWOOD Drive have any available units?
1220 SMITHWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 SMITHWOOD Drive have?
Some of 1220 SMITHWOOD Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 SMITHWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1220 SMITHWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 SMITHWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1220 SMITHWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1220 SMITHWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1220 SMITHWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 1220 SMITHWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 SMITHWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 SMITHWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 1220 SMITHWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1220 SMITHWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1220 SMITHWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 SMITHWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 SMITHWOOD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
