1219 S La Cienega Blvd

Amenities
Lovely Courtyard Apartment -- Upper front single/studio apartment. The apartment is large for a single, with a full-sized kitchen and bathroom and lots of closet space. There is an AC in the main living room/bedroom. All the windows in the apartment are new, which will help block out any outside noise. The cleaned and ready for you to move in. There is plenty of parking available on the streets nearby. If you would like to see the apartment or have any questions, please call Jeff.
(RLNE3856393)