1218 N Mansfield Ave 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN READY- BEAUTIFUL, LARGE 1 BED/1 BATH - Property Id: 154712



* Gorgeous remodeled one bedroom apartment in Hollywood, LA!

* Very quiet, bright corner unit: Picks up light from different directions

* Beautiful hardwood floors throughout apt including the bedroom and kitchen

* Very large living room with fireplace and Formal Dining Area

* Very large bedroom with large closet and mirrored closet doors

* New vertical blinds;

* Ceiling fans in the bedroom and Formal Dining Area

* Stove, Refrigerator, Ample closet space, On-site laundry and Parking

* Extremely well maintained building

* Cat OK and small dogs $600 extra pet deposit (now no extra pet rent)

* Close to shops and restaurants in West LA, Century City, Westwood, Santa Monica and UCLA

* Walking distance to everything you need: public transportation, restaurants, malls, shops

HOLLYWOOD BETWEEN FOUNTAIN AVE AND SANTA MONICA BLVD.

* Only $1925/MO. CALL MICHELLE @ 714.722-2110

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154712p

(RLNE5140855)