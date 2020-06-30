All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

1218 N Mansfield Ave 1

1218 North Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1218 North Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY- BEAUTIFUL, LARGE 1 BED/1 BATH - Property Id: 154712

* Gorgeous remodeled one bedroom apartment in Hollywood, LA!
* Very quiet, bright corner unit: Picks up light from different directions
* Beautiful hardwood floors throughout apt including the bedroom and kitchen
* Very large living room with fireplace and Formal Dining Area
* Very large bedroom with large closet and mirrored closet doors
* New vertical blinds;
* Ceiling fans in the bedroom and Formal Dining Area
* Stove, Refrigerator, Ample closet space, On-site laundry and Parking
* Extremely well maintained building
* Cat OK and small dogs $600 extra pet deposit (now no extra pet rent)
* Close to shops and restaurants in West LA, Century City, Westwood, Santa Monica and UCLA
* Walking distance to everything you need: public transportation, restaurants, malls, shops
HOLLYWOOD BETWEEN FOUNTAIN AVE AND SANTA MONICA BLVD.
* Only $1925/MO. CALL MICHELLE @ 714.722-2110
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154712p
Property Id 154712

(RLNE5140855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 N Mansfield Ave 1 have any available units?
1218 N Mansfield Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 N Mansfield Ave 1 have?
Some of 1218 N Mansfield Ave 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 N Mansfield Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1218 N Mansfield Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 N Mansfield Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 N Mansfield Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1218 N Mansfield Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1218 N Mansfield Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 1218 N Mansfield Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 N Mansfield Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 N Mansfield Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 1218 N Mansfield Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1218 N Mansfield Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 1218 N Mansfield Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 N Mansfield Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 N Mansfield Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

