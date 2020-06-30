1218 N Mansfield Ave 1

Amenities
MOVE IN READY- BEAUTIFUL, LARGE 1 BED/1 BATH - Property Id: 154712
* Gorgeous remodeled one bedroom apartment in Hollywood, LA!
* Very quiet, bright corner unit: Picks up light from different directions
* Beautiful hardwood floors throughout apt including the bedroom and kitchen
* Very large living room with fireplace and Formal Dining Area
* Very large bedroom with large closet and mirrored closet doors
* New vertical blinds;
* Ceiling fans in the bedroom and Formal Dining Area
* Stove, Refrigerator, Ample closet space, On-site laundry and Parking
* Extremely well maintained building
* Cat OK and small dogs $600 extra pet deposit (now no extra pet rent)
* Close to shops and restaurants in West LA, Century City, Westwood, Santa Monica and UCLA
* Walking distance to everything you need: public transportation, restaurants, malls, shops
HOLLYWOOD BETWEEN FOUNTAIN AVE AND SANTA MONICA BLVD.
* Only $1925/MO. CALL MICHELLE @ 714.722-2110
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/154712p
