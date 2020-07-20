All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:25 AM

12147 Hoyt Street

12147 Hoyt Street · No Longer Available
Location

12147 Hoyt Street, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Foothill Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Wood floor, close to park, shopping center. Nice & quiet community, mostly owner occupied area. Recently renovated ground up..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12147 Hoyt Street have any available units?
12147 Hoyt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12147 Hoyt Street have?
Some of 12147 Hoyt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12147 Hoyt Street currently offering any rent specials?
12147 Hoyt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12147 Hoyt Street pet-friendly?
No, 12147 Hoyt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12147 Hoyt Street offer parking?
Yes, 12147 Hoyt Street offers parking.
Does 12147 Hoyt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12147 Hoyt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12147 Hoyt Street have a pool?
No, 12147 Hoyt Street does not have a pool.
Does 12147 Hoyt Street have accessible units?
No, 12147 Hoyt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12147 Hoyt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12147 Hoyt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
