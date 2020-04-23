1214 W 8th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a charming rehabbed 1927 Mediterranean style townhouse locatedin an artistic community of San Pedro.This inspired and unique layout is spacious with updated materials. Thereis an abundance of Natural light throughout the home.The Custom kitchen has a beautiful and stylish quartzite counter-top withmodern dish-drawer washer, Stainless steel fridge and stove. It alsoincludes up to date washer and dryer.All rooms include technically advanced AC/heating units so you can controlthe temp in each room or throughout the house.The Dark rich wood floors are inviting each time you enter your new home. This will be something your friends will talk about!The landscape around the home is luscious and green and pleasant toenjoy!Come see yourself in this one of a kind home. Schedule today!Owner pays for trash, water and sewer and will bill tenant for utilities