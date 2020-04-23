All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1214 W 8th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1214 W 8th St
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM

1214 W 8th St

1214 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1214 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a charming rehabbed 1927 Mediterranean style townhouse locatedin an artistic community of San Pedro.This inspired and unique layout is spacious with updated materials. Thereis an abundance of Natural light throughout the home.The Custom kitchen has a beautiful and stylish quartzite counter-top withmodern dish-drawer washer, Stainless steel fridge and stove. It alsoincludes up to date washer and dryer.All rooms include technically advanced AC/heating units so you can controlthe temp in each room or throughout the house.The Dark rich wood floors are inviting each time you enter your new home. This will be something your friends will talk about!The landscape around the home is luscious and green and pleasant toenjoy!Come see yourself in this one of a kind home. Schedule today!Owner pays for trash, water and sewer and will bill tenant for utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 W 8th St have any available units?
1214 W 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 W 8th St have?
Some of 1214 W 8th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 W 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
1214 W 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 W 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 W 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 1214 W 8th St offer parking?
No, 1214 W 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 1214 W 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 W 8th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 W 8th St have a pool?
No, 1214 W 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 1214 W 8th St have accessible units?
No, 1214 W 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 W 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 W 8th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College