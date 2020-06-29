12135 Mitchell Ave 29

Amenities
Look & Lease! Ask about our Holiday Specials! - Property Id: 186902
Welcome to Mitchell Arms Apartments, premium living in the heart of Mar Vista. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in this desirable Westside community, we are centrally and conveniently located between Venice and Culver City near the 405.
TEXT 818-430-7117 to schedule your showing today!
Pictures might be of actual unit of similar unit in building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186902
No Pets Allowed
