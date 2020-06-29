12133 Mitchell Ave. 102

Amenities

recently renovated carpet range oven refrigerator

Spacious Studio in Mar Vista! Look & Lease!



Welcome to Mitchell Arms Apartments, premium living in the heart of Mar Vista. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in this desirable Westside community, we are centrally and conveniently located between Venice and Culver City near the 405.



Units are light and bright, renovated and spacious!



Pictures might be of actual unit or similar unit in building

