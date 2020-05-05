12132 Hart Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605 North Hollywood
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stylish 2Bedrooms + 2 Baths apartment. Gorgeous kitchen with quartz counters along with appliances. It is special unite with laminate floor, central A/C, high ceilings, 2 garage parking spaces. It is located in a new modern building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12132 HART Street have any available units?
12132 HART Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.