Los Angeles, CA
12132 HART Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12132 HART Street

12132 W Hart St · No Longer Available
Location

12132 W Hart St, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stylish 2Bedrooms + 2 Baths apartment. Gorgeous kitchen with quartz counters along with appliances. It is special unite with laminate floor, central A/C, high ceilings, 2 garage parking spaces. It is located in a new modern building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12132 HART Street have any available units?
12132 HART Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12132 HART Street have?
Some of 12132 HART Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12132 HART Street currently offering any rent specials?
12132 HART Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12132 HART Street pet-friendly?
No, 12132 HART Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12132 HART Street offer parking?
Yes, 12132 HART Street offers parking.
Does 12132 HART Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12132 HART Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12132 HART Street have a pool?
No, 12132 HART Street does not have a pool.
Does 12132 HART Street have accessible units?
No, 12132 HART Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12132 HART Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12132 HART Street has units with dishwashers.
