12132 HART Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stylish 2Bedrooms + 2 Baths apartment. Gorgeous kitchen with quartz counters along with appliances. It is special unite with laminate floor, central A/C, high ceilings, 2 garage parking spaces. It is located in a new modern building.