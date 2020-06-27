All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

1212 Mcclellan Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

parking
elevator
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,850* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $4,470* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $5,090* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $5,190/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Los Angeles with this comfortable two-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Brentwood home.(ID #LAX177)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this two-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Queen Bed, 63in/160cm
Amenities

Building amenities unique to this two-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Indoor Parking
-Courtyard
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is located in Brentwood, a small area on the Westside of Los Angeles. It is well-known for being one of the wealthiest in the county. The quiet neighborhood features tree-lined streets and impressive, upscale homes. San Vicente Boulevard is the main thoroughfare and is full of Italian eateries and cozy cafes. In addition, the historic Brentwood Country Mart is a beloved family-friendly retail hub that first opened in 1948. The Getty Center museum is also located in Brentwood and offers a world-class art collection that is ideal for culture lovers.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

