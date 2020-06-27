1212 Mcclellan Drive

Amenities

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $3,850* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $4,470* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $5,090* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $5,190/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Show up and start living from day one in Los Angeles with this comfortable two-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Brentwood home.(ID #LAX177)



Designed With You In Mind



As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this two-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements



King Bed, 70.8in/180cm



Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities



Building amenities unique to this two-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Pet Friendly

-Indoor Parking

-Courtyard

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished apartment is located in Brentwood, a small area on the Westside of Los Angeles. It is well-known for being one of the wealthiest in the county. The quiet neighborhood features tree-lined streets and impressive, upscale homes. San Vicente Boulevard is the main thoroughfare and is full of Italian eateries and cozy cafes. In addition, the historic Brentwood Country Mart is a beloved family-friendly retail hub that first opened in 1948. The Getty Center museum is also located in Brentwood and offers a world-class art collection that is ideal for culture lovers.



A Few Things To Note



-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.