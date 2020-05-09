All apartments in Los Angeles
12117 Valleyheart Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:55 AM

12117 Valleyheart Drive

12117 Valleyheart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12117 Valleyheart Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
new construction
12117 Valleyheart is a brand-new contemporary building offering luxury living right in the heart of Studio City. Units are complete and ready for move in.. This exclusive complex features modern design and elegance in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles. This 2 bedroom / 2 bath residence is one of 23 boutique units. Built to luxury condominium standards, this apartment has Italian designed kitchens with Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel appliances, deep soaking tubs, Valentino tile and Hansgrohe fixtures. This unit has a private balcony with view, its own washer and dryer and is pre-wired for fast fiber optic internet. With a Walk Score® of 91, this luxury complex is located just steps from the very best attractions that Studio City has to offer including: The Farmer’s Market, Joan’s on Third, McConnell’s Ice Cream, Mendocino Farms, Trader Joes, CBS Studios and popular biking and hiking trails. Building amenities include: Fitness Room, Rooftop Lounge Deck with BBQ and unobstructed views, CCTV Security System, Secure Bicycle Storage and Amazon Hub Package Delivery System. Floor plans available on-line at www.12117VH.com. Photos may not be this exact unit but are representative of quality and finish.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12117 Valleyheart Drive have any available units?
12117 Valleyheart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12117 Valleyheart Drive have?
Some of 12117 Valleyheart Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12117 Valleyheart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12117 Valleyheart Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12117 Valleyheart Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12117 Valleyheart Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12117 Valleyheart Drive offer parking?
No, 12117 Valleyheart Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12117 Valleyheart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12117 Valleyheart Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12117 Valleyheart Drive have a pool?
No, 12117 Valleyheart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12117 Valleyheart Drive have accessible units?
No, 12117 Valleyheart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12117 Valleyheart Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12117 Valleyheart Drive has units with dishwashers.
