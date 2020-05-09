12117 Valleyheart Drive

Amenities

12117 Valleyheart is a brand-new contemporary building offering luxury living right in the heart of Studio City. Units are complete and ready for move in.. This exclusive complex features modern design and elegance in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles. This 2 bedroom / 2 bath residence is one of 23 boutique units. Built to luxury condominium standards, this apartment has Italian designed kitchens with Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel appliances, deep soaking tubs, Valentino tile and Hansgrohe fixtures. This unit has a private balcony with view, its own washer and dryer and is pre-wired for fast fiber optic internet. With a Walk Score® of 91, this luxury complex is located just steps from the very best attractions that Studio City has to offer including: The Farmer’s Market, Joan’s on Third, McConnell’s Ice Cream, Mendocino Farms, Trader Joes, CBS Studios and popular biking and hiking trails. Building amenities include: Fitness Room, Rooftop Lounge Deck with BBQ and unobstructed views, CCTV Security System, Secure Bicycle Storage and Amazon Hub Package Delivery System. Floor plans available on-line at www.12117VH.com. Photos may not be this exact unit but are representative of quality and finish.