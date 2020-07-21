All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 11:16 PM

1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

1211 Sunset Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1211 Sunset Plaza Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
BOTH BEDROOMS CAN FIT A KING SIZE BED. LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers parking.
Does 1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has a pool.
Does 1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St
Los Angeles, CA 90045
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College