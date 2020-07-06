Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
/
121 ST HURRICANE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:24 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
121 ST HURRICANE
121 Hurricane Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
121 Hurricane Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 ST HURRICANE have any available units?
121 ST HURRICANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 121 ST HURRICANE currently offering any rent specials?
121 ST HURRICANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 ST HURRICANE pet-friendly?
No, 121 ST HURRICANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 121 ST HURRICANE offer parking?
No, 121 ST HURRICANE does not offer parking.
Does 121 ST HURRICANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 ST HURRICANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 ST HURRICANE have a pool?
No, 121 ST HURRICANE does not have a pool.
Does 121 ST HURRICANE have accessible units?
No, 121 ST HURRICANE does not have accessible units.
Does 121 ST HURRICANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 ST HURRICANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 ST HURRICANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 ST HURRICANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
