All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 121 East 6th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
121 East 6th St
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:25 PM

121 East 6th St

121 East 6th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

121 East 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
This Amazing Loft is simply THE BEST Location in Los Angeles. With over 1250 sqft of open floor plan this apartment easily hosts 5 people.

THIS APARTMENT INCLUDES:
- 2 QUEEN SIZE BEDS;
- TRANSFORMABLE COUCH;
- AIR MATTRESS;
- NATURAL WOOD DINING TABLE WITH SEATING FOR 4;
- 39 FLAT SCREEN TV;
- FREE NETFLIX;
- FREE WIFI;
- MODERN APPLIANCES AND FLATWARE;
- HAIR-DRYER;
- IRON AND IRONING DESK;
- GRANITE COUNTER TOPS;
- REAL WOOD KITCHEN;
- BATHROOM ESSENTIALS ( shampoos, conditioners, towels etc ); FULL SET UP KITCHEN ( silverware, toaster, coffee makes, microwave, fridge, cutting board, set of knifes, pans, frying pans, etc ).

Also this apartment is cleaned by a team of 2 professional m!
ITS SIMPLY THE BEST LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN!!!

With Amenities including a BBQ area, PARKING and LAUNDRY this apartment offers all the best pleasure you can find in a hotel at a fraction of the price!!
Downtown LA contains many diverse neighborhoods, each with their own personality and community. From premier sushi in Little Tokyo, to a free concert in Pershing Square, to stimulating exhibits on Bunker Hill, Downtown is many things in one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 East 6th St have any available units?
121 East 6th St has a unit available for $2,979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 East 6th St have?
Some of 121 East 6th St's amenities include granite counters, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 East 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
121 East 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 East 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 121 East 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 121 East 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 121 East 6th St does offer parking.
Does 121 East 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 East 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 East 6th St have a pool?
No, 121 East 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 121 East 6th St have accessible units?
No, 121 East 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 121 East 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 East 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 121 East 6th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity