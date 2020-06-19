121 East 6th St

Amenities
This Amazing Loft is simply THE BEST Location in Los Angeles. With over 1250 sqft of open floor plan this apartment easily hosts 5 people.
THIS APARTMENT INCLUDES:
- 2 QUEEN SIZE BEDS;
- TRANSFORMABLE COUCH;
- AIR MATTRESS;
- NATURAL WOOD DINING TABLE WITH SEATING FOR 4;
- 39 FLAT SCREEN TV;
- FREE NETFLIX;
- FREE WIFI;
- MODERN APPLIANCES AND FLATWARE;
- HAIR-DRYER;
- IRON AND IRONING DESK;
- GRANITE COUNTER TOPS;
- REAL WOOD KITCHEN;
- BATHROOM ESSENTIALS ( shampoos, conditioners, towels etc ); FULL SET UP KITCHEN ( silverware, toaster, coffee makes, microwave, fridge, cutting board, set of knifes, pans, frying pans, etc ).
Also this apartment is cleaned by a team of 2 professional m!
ITS SIMPLY THE BEST LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN!!!
With Amenities including a BBQ area, PARKING and LAUNDRY this apartment offers all the best pleasure you can find in a hotel at a fraction of the price!!
Downtown LA contains many diverse neighborhoods, each with their own personality and community. From premier sushi in Little Tokyo, to a free concert in Pershing Square, to stimulating exhibits on Bunker Hill, Downtown is many things in one.