121 East 6th St

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

This Amazing Loft is simply THE BEST Location in Los Angeles. With over 1250 sqft of open floor plan this apartment easily hosts 5 people.



THIS APARTMENT INCLUDES:

- 2 QUEEN SIZE BEDS;

- TRANSFORMABLE COUCH;

- AIR MATTRESS;

- NATURAL WOOD DINING TABLE WITH SEATING FOR 4;

- 39 FLAT SCREEN TV;

- FREE NETFLIX;

- FREE WIFI;

- MODERN APPLIANCES AND FLATWARE;

- HAIR-DRYER;

- IRON AND IRONING DESK;

- GRANITE COUNTER TOPS;

- REAL WOOD KITCHEN;

- BATHROOM ESSENTIALS ( shampoos, conditioners, towels etc ); FULL SET UP KITCHEN ( silverware, toaster, coffee makes, microwave, fridge, cutting board, set of knifes, pans, frying pans, etc ).



Also this apartment is cleaned by a team of 2 professional m!

ITS SIMPLY THE BEST LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN!!!



With Amenities including a BBQ area, PARKING and LAUNDRY this apartment offers all the best pleasure you can find in a hotel at a fraction of the price!!

Downtown LA contains many diverse neighborhoods, each with their own personality and community. From premier sushi in Little Tokyo, to a free concert in Pershing Square, to stimulating exhibits on Bunker Hill, Downtown is many things in one.