All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1209 Browning Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1209 Browning Blvd
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

1209 Browning Blvd

1209 Browning Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1209 Browning Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
Come live in one of our brand new luxury townhouse style units. All of our buildings are located less than a mile away from the USC campus and we are happy to provide off campus student housing.

Come take a look at one or all of our brand new units!

Our units are located within walking distance from, The University of Southern California, Exposition Park, Galen Center, and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Great destinations such as the Staples Center, LA Live, The Music Center, and Disney Concert Hall are just minutes away. Some of our properties are directly adjacent to the EXPO LINE which allows you to commute anywhere in LA in no time!

Our management team and friendly staff are available 7 days a week to help you with any maintenance issues. We understand how busy your schedule can be and we will work around your schedule to make sure your requests are handled properly. Our company offers 24 hour emergency service, easy online service request submittal and online rent payments.

Amenities included:

-Open kitchens with sleek stainless steel appliances
-Full size washer and dryer in each unit
-Balconies
-Gated parking
-Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom

We update our Open House schedule on a weekly basis. Please check on Fridays to confirm showings for the up-coming weekend.

Vanessa Pineda
Property Manager/Realtor
CalBRE #01871815
LA's Best Property Management, Inc
A 2918 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite D Santa Monica CA 90404
C 310-699-9224
P 310-450-1813
E vanessa@lapropertymgmt.com
W www.lapropertymgmt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4995509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Browning Blvd have any available units?
1209 Browning Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Browning Blvd have?
Some of 1209 Browning Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Browning Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Browning Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Browning Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Browning Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1209 Browning Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Browning Blvd offers parking.
Does 1209 Browning Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 Browning Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Browning Blvd have a pool?
No, 1209 Browning Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Browning Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1209 Browning Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Browning Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 Browning Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View
3460 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College