1209 Browning Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony 24hr maintenance parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

Come live in one of our brand new luxury townhouse style units. All of our buildings are located less than a mile away from the USC campus and we are happy to provide off campus student housing.



Come take a look at one or all of our brand new units!



Our units are located within walking distance from, The University of Southern California, Exposition Park, Galen Center, and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Great destinations such as the Staples Center, LA Live, The Music Center, and Disney Concert Hall are just minutes away. Some of our properties are directly adjacent to the EXPO LINE which allows you to commute anywhere in LA in no time!



Our management team and friendly staff are available 7 days a week to help you with any maintenance issues. We understand how busy your schedule can be and we will work around your schedule to make sure your requests are handled properly. Our company offers 24 hour emergency service, easy online service request submittal and online rent payments.



Amenities included:



-Open kitchens with sleek stainless steel appliances

-Full size washer and dryer in each unit

-Balconies

-Gated parking

-Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom



We update our Open House schedule on a weekly basis. Please check on Fridays to confirm showings for the up-coming weekend.



Vanessa Pineda

Property Manager/Realtor

CalBRE #01871815

LA's Best Property Management, Inc

A 2918 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite D Santa Monica CA 90404

C 310-699-9224

P 310-450-1813

E vanessa@lapropertymgmt.com

W www.lapropertymgmt.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4995509)