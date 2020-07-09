12086 Mound View Place

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pool hot tub range refrigerator

Gated, Secluded, Private, it is all here! Escape from your hectic life and wind down at your own private oasis. You will be blown away by incredible 180 degree views. The classic mid century architecture, design & finishes were ahead of their time. Enter into this open flow floor plan with all space needed for spectacular entertaining and everyday luxury living. The fantastic top of the line chefs kitchen features Miele Appliances, granite countertops & an abundance of storage space. The huge master bedroom suite features a spa like bath, loads of closet space and more views. The sparkling resort like pool goes perfect with the sparkling nite time views that you will have no choice but to breathe...This home features all of the amenities one would expect. The location, location, location...is perfectly situated to studios, restaurants, shopping transportation access in which ways. Come up and take a look you may not leave. Length of lease negotiable