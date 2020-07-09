All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12086 Mound View Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12086 Mound View Place
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

12086 Mound View Place

12086 Mound View Place · (818) 380-5100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12086 Mound View Place, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Gated, Secluded, Private, it is all here! Escape from your hectic life and wind down at your own private oasis. You will be blown away by incredible 180 degree views. The classic mid century architecture, design & finishes were ahead of their time. Enter into this open flow floor plan with all space needed for spectacular entertaining and everyday luxury living. The fantastic top of the line chefs kitchen features Miele Appliances, granite countertops & an abundance of storage space. The huge master bedroom suite features a spa like bath, loads of closet space and more views. The sparkling resort like pool goes perfect with the sparkling nite time views that you will have no choice but to breathe...This home features all of the amenities one would expect. The location, location, location...is perfectly situated to studios, restaurants, shopping transportation access in which ways. Come up and take a look you may not leave. Length of lease negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12086 Mound View Place have any available units?
12086 Mound View Place has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12086 Mound View Place have?
Some of 12086 Mound View Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12086 Mound View Place currently offering any rent specials?
12086 Mound View Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12086 Mound View Place pet-friendly?
No, 12086 Mound View Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12086 Mound View Place offer parking?
No, 12086 Mound View Place does not offer parking.
Does 12086 Mound View Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12086 Mound View Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12086 Mound View Place have a pool?
Yes, 12086 Mound View Place has a pool.
Does 12086 Mound View Place have accessible units?
No, 12086 Mound View Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12086 Mound View Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12086 Mound View Place has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 12086 Mound View Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Fairfax
105 S Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90094
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity