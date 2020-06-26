Rent Calculator
1208 Westmont
1208 Westmont
1208 Westmont Drive
No Longer Available
1208 Westmont Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
pool
tennis court
Large upscale condo in the Gardens. Air condition, stove, dishwasher. The gardens has pool and tennis court call Jerry 310-849-0895
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1208 Westmont have any available units?
1208 Westmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1208 Westmont have?
Some of 1208 Westmont's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1208 Westmont currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Westmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Westmont pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Westmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1208 Westmont offer parking?
No, 1208 Westmont does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Westmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Westmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Westmont have a pool?
Yes, 1208 Westmont has a pool.
Does 1208 Westmont have accessible units?
No, 1208 Westmont does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Westmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Westmont has units with dishwashers.
