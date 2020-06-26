All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1208 Westmont.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1208 Westmont
Last updated July 13 2019 at 8:44 AM

1208 Westmont

1208 Westmont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1208 Westmont Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Large upscale condo in the Gardens. Air condition, stove, dishwasher. The gardens has pool and tennis court call Jerry 310-849-0895

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Westmont have any available units?
1208 Westmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Westmont have?
Some of 1208 Westmont's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Westmont currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Westmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Westmont pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Westmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1208 Westmont offer parking?
No, 1208 Westmont does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Westmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Westmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Westmont have a pool?
Yes, 1208 Westmont has a pool.
Does 1208 Westmont have accessible units?
No, 1208 Westmont does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Westmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Westmont has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College