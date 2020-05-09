1208 South Norton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Ultra Modern 2BR/2BA Chef Kitchen Stone Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances + Large Dual Master on 2nd Floor. Lots of Bright Sunshine. 2BR/2BA on opposite sides of apartment and perfect for roommates! 2 separate private entrances/doors! The best of both worlds in this massive 2BR Apartment. Completely updated with new A/C in unit and large terrace in one of the master bedrooms! Mid Century Mad Men Style Iconic Prince Apartments Building in Prime Mid City right next to Koreatown and close to Culver City and DTLA. Tons of Natural Light. Must see in person to believe. Underground gated and secure parking for 1 vehicle. Laundry on-site. Perfect location to get anywhere in LA in 25 min. Super close to major retail, grocery, restaurants/bars. Also perfect for those moving in from other cities like NY, SF, Seattle, OC, SD, DC, Boston, Dallas, Austin, Denver, and FL. Location proximity is outstanding. Garage parking for 1 spot only. Street parking also available.



****1 PARKING ONLY** **DO NOT ASK IF 2nd spot is avail**



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please to schedule showing)



12 month Lease

OAC



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1208-s-norton-ave-los-angeles-ca-90019-usa-unit-16/9201d8cd-fe77-4dff-8121-ab5dfafc68ed



