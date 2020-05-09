All apartments in Los Angeles
1208 South Norton Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1208 South Norton Avenue

1208 South Norton Avenue · (310) 975-4064
Location

1208 South Norton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Ultra Modern 2BR/2BA Chef Kitchen Stone Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances + Large Dual Master on 2nd Floor. Lots of Bright Sunshine. 2BR/2BA on opposite sides of apartment and perfect for roommates! 2 separate private entrances/doors! The best of both worlds in this massive 2BR Apartment. Completely updated with new A/C in unit and large terrace in one of the master bedrooms! Mid Century Mad Men Style Iconic Prince Apartments Building in Prime Mid City right next to Koreatown and close to Culver City and DTLA. Tons of Natural Light. Must see in person to believe. Underground gated and secure parking for 1 vehicle. Laundry on-site. Perfect location to get anywhere in LA in 25 min. Super close to major retail, grocery, restaurants/bars. Also perfect for those moving in from other cities like NY, SF, Seattle, OC, SD, DC, Boston, Dallas, Austin, Denver, and FL. Location proximity is outstanding. Garage parking for 1 spot only. Street parking also available.

****1 PARKING ONLY** **DO NOT ASK IF 2nd spot is avail**

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please to schedule showing)

12 month Lease
OAC

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1208-s-norton-ave-los-angeles-ca-90019-usa-unit-16/9201d8cd-fe77-4dff-8121-ab5dfafc68ed

(RLNE5795486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 South Norton Avenue have any available units?
1208 South Norton Avenue has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 South Norton Avenue have?
Some of 1208 South Norton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 South Norton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1208 South Norton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 South Norton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 South Norton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1208 South Norton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1208 South Norton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1208 South Norton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 South Norton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 South Norton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1208 South Norton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1208 South Norton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1208 South Norton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 South Norton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 South Norton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
