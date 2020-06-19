All apartments in Los Angeles
1206 South BEDFORD Street
1206 South BEDFORD Street

1206 South Bedford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1206 South Bedford Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
Bright and charming, large and spacious is this downstairs 2 bed 1 bath with backyard courtyard area.Washer and Dryer located inside unit. Available immediately. Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 South BEDFORD Street have any available units?
1206 South BEDFORD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1206 South BEDFORD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1206 South BEDFORD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 South BEDFORD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1206 South BEDFORD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1206 South BEDFORD Street offer parking?
No, 1206 South BEDFORD Street does not offer parking.
Does 1206 South BEDFORD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 South BEDFORD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 South BEDFORD Street have a pool?
No, 1206 South BEDFORD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1206 South BEDFORD Street have accessible units?
No, 1206 South BEDFORD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 South BEDFORD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 South BEDFORD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 South BEDFORD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 South BEDFORD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
