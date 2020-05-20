All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

12057 Havana ave

12057 Havana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12057 Havana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Private Remodeled Suite in Sylmar, CA! - Private Remodeled Suite, attached to Single Family Home!

Rent, $1,500
Security Deposit $750
Studio
1 Bath
Appliances Include: oven/stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator.
Fireplace: runs on gel
Granite counter tops
Private entrance
Private patio
Wall Unit in Living Room include AC/Heating
Washer Dryer combination in bathroom
Owner pays all utilities
Parking, street only

Separate address with mailbox

PETS: Maybe with $250 added deposit

SHOWINGS PLEASE CALL OR TEXT:
Gerry (818) 322-6423
James (818-307-1488

To apply: www.managedbyabc.com
Click "Tenants"
Click "Vacancies"

(RLNE5592112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12057 Havana ave have any available units?
12057 Havana ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12057 Havana ave have?
Some of 12057 Havana ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12057 Havana ave currently offering any rent specials?
12057 Havana ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12057 Havana ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12057 Havana ave is pet friendly.
Does 12057 Havana ave offer parking?
Yes, 12057 Havana ave offers parking.
Does 12057 Havana ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12057 Havana ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12057 Havana ave have a pool?
No, 12057 Havana ave does not have a pool.
Does 12057 Havana ave have accessible units?
No, 12057 Havana ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12057 Havana ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12057 Havana ave has units with dishwashers.

