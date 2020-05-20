12057 Havana ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Private Remodeled Suite in Sylmar, CA! - Private Remodeled Suite, attached to Single Family Home!



Rent, $1,500

Security Deposit $750

Studio

1 Bath

Appliances Include: oven/stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

Fireplace: runs on gel

Granite counter tops

Private entrance

Private patio

Wall Unit in Living Room include AC/Heating

Washer Dryer combination in bathroom

Owner pays all utilities

Parking, street only



Separate address with mailbox



PETS: Maybe with $250 added deposit



SHOWINGS PLEASE CALL OR TEXT:

Gerry (818) 322-6423

James (818-307-1488



To apply: www.managedbyabc.com

Click "Tenants"

Click "Vacancies"



(RLNE5592112)