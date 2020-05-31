12045 Hoffman Street

Amenities

Located just north of Ventura Blvd. in a prime location of Studio City, this spacious, luxurious 3-bed 2.5-bath condominium is walking distance from tons of delicious restaurants, trendy & classy bars, shopping, farmers market, CBS Studios, and more. This gorgeous, Mediterranean-style unit exhibits impeccable lighting throughout - both natural and from recessed lights, hardwood flooring, washer/dryer, central A/C, walk-in closet, spacious patio, a fireplace, and 2 parking spaces. The kitchen has high-end appliances and the open layout that is ideal for entertaining. The building is secure with subterranean gated parking and a locked front gate that leads into a foyer with a gym and a beautiful courtyard. Come see this stunning property while it's still available!