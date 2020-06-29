Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12042 ST HART.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12042 ST HART
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12042 ST HART
12042 Hart Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12042 Hart Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12042 ST HART have any available units?
12042 ST HART doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 12042 ST HART currently offering any rent specials?
12042 ST HART is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12042 ST HART pet-friendly?
No, 12042 ST HART is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 12042 ST HART offer parking?
No, 12042 ST HART does not offer parking.
Does 12042 ST HART have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12042 ST HART does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12042 ST HART have a pool?
No, 12042 ST HART does not have a pool.
Does 12042 ST HART have accessible units?
No, 12042 ST HART does not have accessible units.
Does 12042 ST HART have units with dishwashers?
No, 12042 ST HART does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12042 ST HART have units with air conditioning?
No, 12042 ST HART does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College