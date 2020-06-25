All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

12029 Albers St

12029 Albers Street · No Longer Available
Location

12029 Albers Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful and very spacious (must see!!!), 2 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in the prime nieghborhood of valley village (north hollywood)!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Aprtment features:
*open floor plan*
*large livingroom/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*mini kitchennet*
*elegant countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*parquet wood flooring*
*lots of natrual light*
*a/c in unit*

building complex features:
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Pvt parking included!!!

This apartmnet is located close to the 101 and 405 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,995.00, DEPOSIT $1,995.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4834808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12029 Albers St have any available units?
12029 Albers St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12029 Albers St have?
Some of 12029 Albers St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12029 Albers St currently offering any rent specials?
12029 Albers St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12029 Albers St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12029 Albers St is pet friendly.
Does 12029 Albers St offer parking?
Yes, 12029 Albers St offers parking.
Does 12029 Albers St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12029 Albers St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12029 Albers St have a pool?
No, 12029 Albers St does not have a pool.
Does 12029 Albers St have accessible units?
No, 12029 Albers St does not have accessible units.
Does 12029 Albers St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12029 Albers St does not have units with dishwashers.
