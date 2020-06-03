All apartments in Los Angeles
12023 Runnymede St

12023 Runnymede Street · (818) 981-1885
Location

12023 Runnymede Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit # 27 Renovated Unit (Spacious, Hardwood Floors + Much More) · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 1 bed, 1 bath apartment located in North Hollywood!

This unit features NEW inspired wood flooring throughout the living and bedroom. Granite counter tops + much more

This property is near shopping centers, transportation, restaurants, schools and more!

COME CHECK US OUT TODAY AND MAKE RUNNYMEDE APARTMENTS YOUR NEW HOME!!!

Contact onsite manager Humberto (818) 522-5849 or our office (818) 981-1885

--NO SEC 8/NO PETS/ NO EVICTIONS--

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4022864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12023 Runnymede St have any available units?
12023 Runnymede St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12023 Runnymede St have?
Some of 12023 Runnymede St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12023 Runnymede St currently offering any rent specials?
12023 Runnymede St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12023 Runnymede St pet-friendly?
No, 12023 Runnymede St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12023 Runnymede St offer parking?
Yes, 12023 Runnymede St does offer parking.
Does 12023 Runnymede St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12023 Runnymede St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12023 Runnymede St have a pool?
No, 12023 Runnymede St does not have a pool.
Does 12023 Runnymede St have accessible units?
No, 12023 Runnymede St does not have accessible units.
Does 12023 Runnymede St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12023 Runnymede St does not have units with dishwashers.
