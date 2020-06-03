12023 Runnymede St

Amenities

Gorgeous 1 bed, 1 bath apartment located in North Hollywood!



This unit features NEW inspired wood flooring throughout the living and bedroom. Granite counter tops + much more



This property is near shopping centers, transportation, restaurants, schools and more!



COME CHECK US OUT TODAY AND MAKE RUNNYMEDE APARTMENTS YOUR NEW HOME!!!



Contact onsite manager Humberto (818) 522-5849 or our office (818) 981-1885



--NO SEC 8/NO PETS/ NO EVICTIONS--



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4022864)