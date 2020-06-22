All apartments in Los Angeles
12023 Runnymede St

12023 W Runnymede St · No Longer Available
Location

12023 W Runnymede St, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit # 01 Renovated Unit (Spacious, Hardwood Floors + Much More) Available 05/31/19 Gorgeous 1 bed, 1 bath apartment located in North Hollywood!

This unit features NEW inspired wood flooring throughout the living and bedroom. Granite counter tops + much more

This property is near shopping centers, transportation, restaurants, schools and more!

COME CHECK US OUT TODAY AND MAKE RUNNYMEDE APARTMENTS YOUR NEW HOME!!!

Contact onsite manager Humberto (818) 522-5849 or our office (818) 981-1885

--NO SEC 8/NO PETS/ NO EVICTIONS--

Check out our office space
https://leasing88.wixsite.com/aplus

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4022864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12023 Runnymede St have any available units?
12023 Runnymede St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12023 Runnymede St have?
Some of 12023 Runnymede St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12023 Runnymede St currently offering any rent specials?
12023 Runnymede St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12023 Runnymede St pet-friendly?
No, 12023 Runnymede St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12023 Runnymede St offer parking?
Yes, 12023 Runnymede St offers parking.
Does 12023 Runnymede St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12023 Runnymede St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12023 Runnymede St have a pool?
No, 12023 Runnymede St does not have a pool.
Does 12023 Runnymede St have accessible units?
No, 12023 Runnymede St does not have accessible units.
Does 12023 Runnymede St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12023 Runnymede St does not have units with dishwashers.
