All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
120 REEF.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
120 REEF
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

120 REEF

120 Reef Mall · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

120 Reef Mall, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 120 REEF have any available units?
120 REEF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 120 REEF currently offering any rent specials?
120 REEF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 REEF pet-friendly?
No, 120 REEF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 120 REEF offer parking?
Yes, 120 REEF offers parking.
Does 120 REEF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 REEF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 REEF have a pool?
No, 120 REEF does not have a pool.
Does 120 REEF have accessible units?
No, 120 REEF does not have accessible units.
Does 120 REEF have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 REEF does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 REEF have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 REEF does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman OaksNorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College