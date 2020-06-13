Sign Up
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
120 REEF.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
120 REEF
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM
1 of 38
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
120 REEF
120 Reef Mall
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
120 Reef Mall, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 120 REEF have any available units?
120 REEF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 120 REEF currently offering any rent specials?
120 REEF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 REEF pet-friendly?
No, 120 REEF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 120 REEF offer parking?
Yes, 120 REEF offers parking.
Does 120 REEF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 REEF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 REEF have a pool?
No, 120 REEF does not have a pool.
Does 120 REEF have accessible units?
No, 120 REEF does not have accessible units.
Does 120 REEF have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 REEF does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 REEF have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 REEF does not have units with air conditioning.
