All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12 Fountain Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12 Fountain Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12 Fountain Avenue

12 Fountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12 Fountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
At Zeus we design move-in ready homes and fully manage them ourselves, therefore guaranteeing you responsive customer care and a great overall experience. Get in touch to discuss what makes us different or book this home now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Fountain Avenue have any available units?
12 Fountain Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 12 Fountain Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12 Fountain Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Fountain Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12 Fountain Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12 Fountain Avenue offer parking?
No, 12 Fountain Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12 Fountain Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Fountain Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Fountain Avenue have a pool?
No, 12 Fountain Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12 Fountain Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12 Fountain Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Fountain Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Fountain Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Fountain Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Fountain Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College