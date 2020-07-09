All apartments in Los Angeles
11991 Mcdonald Street

11991 Mcdonald Street · No Longer Available
Location

11991 Mcdonald Street, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Stunning brand new house in the heart of Silicon Beach. Playa Vista adjacent. Features soaring ceilings, floating stairs, massive glass walls, luminescent skylights, serene terraces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11991 Mcdonald Street have any available units?
11991 Mcdonald Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11991 Mcdonald Street have?
Some of 11991 Mcdonald Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11991 Mcdonald Street currently offering any rent specials?
11991 Mcdonald Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11991 Mcdonald Street pet-friendly?
No, 11991 Mcdonald Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11991 Mcdonald Street offer parking?
No, 11991 Mcdonald Street does not offer parking.
Does 11991 Mcdonald Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11991 Mcdonald Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11991 Mcdonald Street have a pool?
No, 11991 Mcdonald Street does not have a pool.
Does 11991 Mcdonald Street have accessible units?
No, 11991 Mcdonald Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11991 Mcdonald Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11991 Mcdonald Street has units with dishwashers.

