Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 11991 Mcdonald Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11991 Mcdonald Street
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11991 Mcdonald Street
11991 Mcdonald Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Marina Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
11991 Mcdonald Street, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Stunning brand new house in the heart of Silicon Beach. Playa Vista adjacent. Features soaring ceilings, floating stairs, massive glass walls, luminescent skylights, serene terraces.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11991 Mcdonald Street have any available units?
11991 Mcdonald Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11991 Mcdonald Street have?
Some of 11991 Mcdonald Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11991 Mcdonald Street currently offering any rent specials?
11991 Mcdonald Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11991 Mcdonald Street pet-friendly?
No, 11991 Mcdonald Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 11991 Mcdonald Street offer parking?
No, 11991 Mcdonald Street does not offer parking.
Does 11991 Mcdonald Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11991 Mcdonald Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11991 Mcdonald Street have a pool?
No, 11991 Mcdonald Street does not have a pool.
Does 11991 Mcdonald Street have accessible units?
No, 11991 Mcdonald Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11991 Mcdonald Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11991 Mcdonald Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College